Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at CIBC

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.61.

SOT.UN stock opened at C$5.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.57 and a 12 month high of C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of C$354.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

