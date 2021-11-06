Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. 469,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,069. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

