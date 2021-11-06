Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 469,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,069. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.80.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.