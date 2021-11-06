SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director William D. Sullivan Sells 55,000 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.