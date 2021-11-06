Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Libertas Partners raised their price target on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.69).

SMS stock opened at GBX 845 ($11.04) on Thursday. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 566 ($7.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 897.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 873.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

