SmartCash (SMART) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $637,217.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $637,217.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,730.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.14 or 0.07248682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.54 or 0.00320339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $583.13 or 0.00960195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00086290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.56 or 0.00422453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00277019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00247896 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

