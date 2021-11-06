Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $511,938.51 and approximately $10,903.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00123817 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

