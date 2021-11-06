Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) & SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

35.7% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smith Micro Software and SEMrush, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 4 0 3.00 SEMrush 0 3 3 0 2.50

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus target price of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 59.24%. SEMrush has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential downside of 14.05%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than SEMrush.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith Micro Software and SEMrush’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $51.30 million 6.33 $4.16 million $0.17 35.65 SEMrush $124.88 million 28.72 -$7.01 million N/A N/A

Smith Micro Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEMrush.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and SEMrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -14.69% -0.36% -0.31% SEMrush N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats SEMrush on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.