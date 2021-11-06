Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.01. 554,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.05. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $160.76 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after buying an additional 150,804 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

