Soda Coin (SOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.37 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $24.37 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00255806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099777 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

