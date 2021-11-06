Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SOHU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 208,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,326. The firm has a market cap of $812.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 147,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 54.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

