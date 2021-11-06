Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,781 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SONO stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

