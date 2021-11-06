Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

SOHO stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a market cap of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

