South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.

SJI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $150,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

