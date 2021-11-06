Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 35.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

