Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

SWX stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

