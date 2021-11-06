SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $146,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 491.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 145,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $710,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

