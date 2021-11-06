Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $767,000 in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,863,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,905,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRPH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $28,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

