SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.35 Million

Analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $369.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.20 million. SPX reported sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,760,000 after purchasing an additional 99,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPXC stock opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. SPX has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

