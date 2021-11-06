SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

SPX (NYSE:SPXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. SPX has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPX by 5,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,670,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

