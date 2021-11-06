Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000.

SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,918. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

