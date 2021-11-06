Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 21,280 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,210,000 after acquiring an additional 185,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,313,000 after acquiring an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

