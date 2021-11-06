Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 17,700 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

NYSE WCN opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.23.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

