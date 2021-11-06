Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,390 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,625 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,441 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

