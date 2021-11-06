Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Kennametal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 729.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 54,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 6.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 312.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 89,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

