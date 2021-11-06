SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

