Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 578.43 ($7.56).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 458.50 ($5.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 453.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 468.78. The stock has a market cap of £14.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 363.30 ($4.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

