Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 578.43 ($7.56).

STAN stock opened at GBX 458.50 ($5.99) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 363.30 ($4.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 453.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 468.78. The company has a market cap of £14.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

