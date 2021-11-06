Standard Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $10.32 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $10.32 million and $962,613.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00083503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00082705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.13 or 1.00448156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.84 or 0.07294655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

