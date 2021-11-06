State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Announces Earnings Results

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. 84,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,086. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

STFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $828,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,588 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in State Auto Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 182.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

