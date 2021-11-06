State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.52% of B&G Foods worth $97,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $672,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

BGS stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 4.23%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

