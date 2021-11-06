State Street Corp Buys 27,950 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $100,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,865 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,163,000 after acquiring an additional 118,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 661,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $276.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.