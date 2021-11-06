State Street Corp Buys 58,010 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $97,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kirby by 434.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.