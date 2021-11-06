State Street Corp Buys 867,022 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,022 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $102,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

