State Street Corp Has $105.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

State Street Corp raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $105,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $49,765,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

NYSE:AEL opened at $34.55 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.