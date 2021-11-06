State Street Corp Has $98.70 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,449,163 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 181,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.79% of TripAdvisor worth $98,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 215,309 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 398,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 341.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.