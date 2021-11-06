State Street Corp Has $99.36 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $99,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $55.00 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

