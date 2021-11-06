Stephany Verstraete Sells 1,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $146.24 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average is $148.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 201.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.