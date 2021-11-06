Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 132,445 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $3,446,218.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $3,127,020.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00.

PLTR opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.