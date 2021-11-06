Stephen F. Betz Sells 5,668 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $140,509.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $27.90 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

