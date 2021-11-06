STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $239.00 to $256.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $224.58 on Thursday. STERIS has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.27. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in STERIS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

