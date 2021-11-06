Steven Madden, Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of SHOO opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Steven Madden has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $51.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

