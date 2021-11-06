Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 753.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 1,279.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000.

Shares of BATT stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

