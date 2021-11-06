Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 750 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,060. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.