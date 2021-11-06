Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 72.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $73,584,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,184 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

