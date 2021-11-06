Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.