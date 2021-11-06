Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $475,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 201.92 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.