Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 887 Shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) by 35.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,412 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 100,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,839 shares during the period.

Get IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MMIN opened at $27.44 on Friday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.