Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of ADMLF opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

