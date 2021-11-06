Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,763. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $35.01 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -350.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

